Dengue patients turning to Peshawar hospitals

PESHAWAR: Patients have once again started visiting the provincial capital from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to dengue virus, with the two tertiary care hospitals receiving dozens of dengue victims in the last several days.

Most of the people, as usual, were brought to hospitals from suburbs of Peshawar and other districts.

Like the previous year, the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) again started receiving most of the dengue patients.

Dengue virus has again affected the surrounding areas of KTH. Most of the people are suffering from dengue often have fever and headache.

According to officials, dozens of patients visited the KTH and after their screening, 13 were admitted on Friday.

In the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), nine dengue patients were examined and two were admitted while seven were discharged.

The hospital spokesperson said that the patients belonged to Kohat Road, Badaber, Sheikhan, Sarband in Peshawar, Bara in Khyber tribal district and Attock in Punjab.

Also, nine patients suffering from Congo fever were brought to the HMC, of whom one patient was admitted. The patients belonged to Peshawar, Mardan, Landikotal, Dir, Bajaur, Khyber and North Waziristan.