Sat Aug 24, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2019

BISE Peshawar says BoGs election soon

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The election for the Board of Governors members of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar (BISEP) will be held soon. A press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the BISEP stated that the electoral rolls had been prepared and dispatched to the relevant addresses through the Pakistan Post. The communication said all the information about the election had been posted at the official website of the BISE as well. It asked all the heads of the institutions to contact the Office Secretary of the BISE Peshawar within three days if any name was found missing from the electoral rolls by mistake or there was an error in the name(s). The communication said information can be conveyed directly or through the BISEP land phone number (091) 9222169, fax (091) 9222143 or website www.bisep.com.pk.

