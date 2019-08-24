AIOU admissions for semester Autumn continue

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal University admissions for the semester Autumn 2019 are continued. In this regard, AIOU Regional Director (Rawalpindi Region) Dr. Malik Touqeer Ahmed Khan and other officers and staff members of the region held meetings with students in different tehsils of the Rawalpindi Region, says a press release.

During the awareness meeting about the AIOU programmes and admissions, Dr Touqeer said that on the directions of AIOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the functioning and system of the university are being placed online for the convenience of the students.

Pamphlets have been distributed and banners have been displayed in different cities as an admission campaign of the university. In this connection, meetings are being held with the notables of the cities, parents and public figures as well as with the students, he said.

Last date for the admissions in Matric, Intermediate and ‘Dars-e-Nazami’ programmes is September 4, 2019. While the admissions in MA, MSc, Teachers Training Programme (B.Ed, M.Ed) and BS (four years) blended mode, will start from September 1, 2019. Whereas, the last date for the admission in four-year face-to-face BS programmes in six different disciplines has been extended till 30 August 2019.

Further information about the AIOU admission can be obtained on phone no. 051-111-112-468 or is available at the university website; https://aiou.edu.pk.