Top eight seeds get byes in Pakistan Squash Circuit-I first round

KARACHI: The top eight seeds got byes in the first round of the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I 2019 that begins on Sunday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

The players who got byes are top seed Tayyab Aslam, second seed Farhan Mehboob, third seed Asim Khan, fourth seed Ammad Fareed, fifth seed Farhan Zaman, sixth seed Israr Ahmed, seventh seed Ahsan Ayaz, and eighth seed Ali Bukhari.

Khawaja Adil Maqbool of the UAE withdrew from the event that is open for Pakistani nationals. PSA invitee Hamza Sharif is to face Noman Khan and Faisal Riaz of the US will be up against Tariq Khan of Italy in the first round.

Wildcard entrant Farhan Hashmi will be facing M Bilal of Italy, Zahir Shah is playing against Saad Abdullah, Waqas Mehboob is drawn against Naveed Rehman, Haris Iqbal will be playing against PSA invitee Mehran Javed, Haris Qasim is to face M Farhan, and Danish Atlas is playing against wildcard Noor Zaman. The draw is of 24 places with eight seeds and two wildcards. Five rounds will be played in this event.