SL to play six limited-overs matches in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan's campaign to regain its status as an international cricketing destination recieved a shot in the arm on Friday when it was announced that Sri Lanka will play six limited-overs internationals in the country this fall.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Sri Lanka will play three One-day Internationals in Karachi followed by a three-match Twenty20 International series in Lahore.

However, PCB's efforts to bring back Test cricket to the country for the first time since 2009 were jolted by Sri Lanka's less favourable response. Pakistan were hoping that Sri Lanka will agree to playing a two-Test series -- part of the newly-launched World Test Championship -- on Pakistani soil. However, citing security issues, Sri Lanka have refrained from making any committments following which the series was delayed till December. Though PCB officials are insistent that they will be able to convince Sri Lanka to play the Tests in Pakistan, there is a big liklihood that the matches would be held in the UAE.

But despite that setback, its good news for Pakistan cricket that the country would be hosting its longest bilateral series in a decade during September-October. The series will mark the first international action in the country for 18 months.

Karachi's National Stadium will host the three ODIs, while the T20Is will be staged in Lahore. The ODIs will be the first to take place in Pakistan since Zimbabwe toured for a three-match ODI series in 2015; all the international cricket since the 2017 PSL final has been in the form of T20Is.

The decision to swap formats, according to a PCB press release, was made following a phone discussion between the Pakistan Chairman Ehsan Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva on Friday. The visitors will arrive in Karachi on September 25 and fly home on October 10.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka carried out their security assessment in Lahore and Karachi - the two possible venues for any international cricket in the series - and it threw up “very positive” results. Ultimately, it does not seem to have been positive enough to remove player apprehensions about playing Test cricket in Pakistan. But the limited-overs leg gives Pakistan an opportunity to convince players otherwise and should it go off without a hitch, enable the PCB to make a more convincing case for the Test series to be played in the country, too.

According to Sri Lanka sports minister Harin Fernando, the board had conveyed to him that it would prefer “not to take the risk” of playing a Test in Pakistan. He believed “some players were quite apprehensive,” and that Sri Lanka would play only one of the two limited-overs series in Pakistan, and that the Tests would “definitely” be held in the UAE. As it turns out, Sri Lanka will play the entire limited-overs leg in Pakistan, staying in the country for 13 days, with the PCB not yet ruling out the possibility of an actual home Test series.

A Sri Lanka team played one T20I in Lahore in October 2017, but did so without a number of its prominent names. Sri Lanka's then T20I captain, Upul Tharanga, pulled out, along with Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal and Akila Dananjaya. But the game went off without incident.

For all the promising developments in terms of increasing international cricket in Pakistan over the past two years or so, convincing a team to play a Test match in the country has proved difficult. In part, the increased time commitment that a Test match will invariably demand has proven a challenging hurdle to overcome. And with the World Test Championship now having begun, it is unlikely teams would even be willing to send over weakened squads for a one-off Tests, with each game carrying significant points that count towards the eventual standings.

“The PCB is pleased with the outcome of its discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket, which has supported Pakistan in its efforts and endeavours for the complete revival of international cricket,” Mani said. “The tour for limited-overs matches will also provide Sri Lanka with an even better understanding of the ground situation before discussing the schedule of the Tests.

“The hosting of the ICC World XI, a T20I against Sri Lanka, three-T20I series men's and women's series against the West Indies and eight HBL PSL 2019 matches within the past couple of years is a testament to Pakistan's claim that it is a safe and secure country to play cricket.

“We are very grateful to Sri Lanka Cricket President Mr Shammi Silva, his board and players for responding positively to our request to play matches in Pakistan.”

Silva said: “The PCB and SLC have a long history of cricket relationship and friendship, and this decision only strengthens that bonding. The SLC is committed to playing its role in the promotion of cricket and looks forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore for three ODIs and three T20Is.

“The SLC security experts had visited the two cities earlier this month and had given a positive report, which made our job of decision-making easy. The safety and security of its players is the responsibility of the SLC, which it takes very seriously. If there had been any doubts, the SLC would not have gone ahead with this arrangement that we envisage will improve the players' confidence and trust level and will also be critical when we start discussions on the schedule of the Test matches.”

On 21 April 2019, Easter Sunday, there were several bomb attacks in churches and hotels all across Sri Lanka, with over 250 people killed and more than 500 injured. Sri Lanka Cricket was particularly apprehensive about what it meant for visiting teams in the future. But just over a month after the attack, Pakistan's U-19 team visited Sri Lanka for five 50-over matches, a move that created much goodwill between the two boards, and gives Pakistan a slightly better chance of convincing Sri Lanka to play as much as possible of their tour in the country.

Series schedule:

27 Sep: 1st ODI, Karachi

29 Sep: 2nd ODI, Karachi

2 Oct: 3rd ODI, Karachi

5 Oct: 1st T20I, Lahore

7 Oct: 2nd T20I, Lahore

9 Oct: 3rd T20I, Lahore --with inputs from agencies