close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
August 24, 2019

PPP fact-finding committee to question all senators

National

AY
Asim Yasin
August 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The fact finding committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to expose those who played a role in failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to question all the party senators of the PPP. The meeting of the fact finding committee headed by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was held on Friday. The meeting formulated terms of reference of the committee and finalised modalities of the probe.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan