PPP fact-finding committee to question all senators

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The fact finding committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to expose those who played a role in failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to question all the party senators of the PPP. The meeting of the fact finding committee headed by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was held on Friday. The meeting formulated terms of reference of the committee and finalised modalities of the probe.
ISLAMABAD: The fact finding committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to expose those who played a role in failure of no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to question all the party senators of the PPP. The meeting of the fact finding committee headed by former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was held on Friday. The meeting formulated terms of reference of the committee and finalised modalities of the probe.