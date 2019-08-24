PTI MPAs take up murder of worker with city police chief

A delegation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs met Karachi Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday to discuss the murder of a PTI worker in the Ittehad Town area. The PTI delegation included Malik Shahzad Awan, Saeed Afridi and Rabistan Khan, who have all been elected from District West of the city.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, the party delegation praised the city police chief for appointing new station house officers (SHOs) in the district’s three police stations – Ittehad Town, Baldia Town and Saeedabad – and said the PTI welcomed their appointments on the basis of merit.

The MPAs, however, informed the Karachi additional IG that they were not satisfied with the performance of the Ittehad Town police station’s investigation team that had been probing the murder of PTI local worker Khalidur Rehman Mehsud, who was shot dead in an act of targeted killing on August 16.

Awan asked the city police chief to transfer the Ittehad Town’s investigation team outside his constituency and hand the case over to a competent police team which could carry out impartial investigations into Mehsud’s murder.