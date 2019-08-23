SC announces verdict in judge’s video scandal today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will today (Friday) announce its judgment on a set of identical petitions seeking an inquiry into the controversial video involving the Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik.

According to the supplementary cause list issued by the apex court, a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, will announce the verdict at 9:30am.

The other members of the bench are Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Hearing the case the other day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had ruled that the court will announce the verdict in two to three days. The chief justice observed that owing to the conduct of the judge, the heads of judges hung in shame. He further observed that the judge had confessed in his affidavit and press release to have met with the convicted persons and questioned as to why the federal government had not yet repatriated him to the Lahore High Court so that he could be proceed against in accordance with the law.

He had further asked Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan as to why the federal government was protecting the judge and keeping him in the federal capital instead of repatriating him to the Lahore High Court.

Attorney General, however, replied that Arshad Malik had not been repatriated to Punjab, as he was being interrogated in the matter.