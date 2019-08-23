Three matches decided in Punjab Talent-Hunt Soccer

LAHORE: Three more matches were decided in the Punjab Talent-Hunt Football Championship here on Thursday.

Faisalabad Layal FC advanced into the semifinals when they beat Rawalpindi United by solitary goal at the Fame football ground.In the other match played at Jallo ground it remained a goalless draw between Gujranwala United FC and Bahawalpur FC.

In the third match Lahore Kings FC beat Sarghoda Swords FC by 1-0 at the same venue. On Friday Rawalpindi Central FC will face Multan Zakariya FC at Fame ground, Bahawalpur Storm FC will play against DG Khan Desert FC at Jallo ground.

Last match on Friday will be played between Sargodha Swords FC and Sahiwal Strong FC at Fame ground.Meanwhile under the auspices of Punjab Football Association a club development seminar was held in which PFF officials of PFF and PFA delivered the lectures. Shahid Khokhar of PFF was prominent among these. The seminar was a part of Punjab Talent-Hunt Football Programme which was attended by representatives of Districts of Punjab and Clubs of Lahore.