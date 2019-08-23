close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

Quarterfinals decided in FMC Squash

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2019

LAHORE: Quarterfinals in different categories were played in FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship-2019 here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday. Following are the results of 12 quarterfinal matches played on Thursday.

Under-19 boys: Quarterfinals: Ahmed Hassan (KP) beat Zeeshan Malik (KP) 11/6, 13/11, 11/2; Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Hassaan Raza (Pb) 11/0, 11/8, 11/6; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Moaz Khan (Pb) 11/5, 11/7, 12/10; Haris Qasim (Pb) beat Zohair Shahid (Pb) 11/6, 11/2, 11/8.

Under-15 boys: Quarterfinals: M. Ammad (PAF) beat Azlan Khawar (Pb 11/2, 11/3, 11/4; Anas Bukhari (Pb) beat M. Ashar Butt (Pb) 10/12, 11/2, 11/2, 11/6; Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 9/11, 11/5, 11/4, 11/8; Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11/8, 7/11, 11/7, 11/9.

Under-13 boys: Quarterfinals: Omar Arshad (Pb) beat Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) 11/9, 11/8, 11/3; Varun Asif (Pb) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 6/11, 9/11, 11/3, 11/2, 11/3; Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) 11/9, 11/9, 11/8; Sakhiullah Tareen (PAf) beat Obaidullah Tareen (PAF) 11/5, 11/9, 11/8.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports