Quarterfinals decided in FMC Squash

LAHORE: Quarterfinals in different categories were played in FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship-2019 here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday. Following are the results of 12 quarterfinal matches played on Thursday.

Under-19 boys: Quarterfinals: Ahmed Hassan (KP) beat Zeeshan Malik (KP) 11/6, 13/11, 11/2; Uzair Shaukat (PAF) beat Hassaan Raza (Pb) 11/0, 11/8, 11/6; Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Moaz Khan (Pb) 11/5, 11/7, 12/10; Haris Qasim (Pb) beat Zohair Shahid (Pb) 11/6, 11/2, 11/8.

Under-15 boys: Quarterfinals: M. Ammad (PAF) beat Azlan Khawar (Pb 11/2, 11/3, 11/4; Anas Bukhari (Pb) beat M. Ashar Butt (Pb) 10/12, 11/2, 11/2, 11/6; Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Saboor Khan (PAF) 9/11, 11/5, 11/4, 11/8; Mutahir Ali (KP) beat Mubashir Khan (Pb) 11/8, 7/11, 11/7, 11/9.

Under-13 boys: Quarterfinals: Omar Arshad (Pb) beat Zuraiz Naeem (Pb) 11/9, 11/8, 11/3; Varun Asif (Pb) beat Abdullah Nadeem (Pb) 6/11, 9/11, 11/3, 11/2, 11/3; Mehmood Mehboob (Pb) beat Abdullah Nawaz (PAF) 11/9, 11/9, 11/8; Sakhiullah Tareen (PAf) beat Obaidullah Tareen (PAF) 11/5, 11/9, 11/8.