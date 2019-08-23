Carapaz doubtful for Vuelta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz, winner of this year’s Giro d’Italia, has injured his shoulder and could miss the start of the Vuelta a Espana on Saturday.
Carapaz, who was one of the leading contenders to win the third Grand Tour of the year in Spain, will make a decision on Friday whether to race after the 26-year-old crashed in training.
“Richard Carapaz’s appearance in the race has been put in doubt by a crash last Sunday, which caused him a contusion to his right shoulder and several other bruises,” Carapaz’s team Movistar said in a statement on Thursday.Carapaz was due be one of three Movistar leaders at the Vuelta, along with 2009 winner Alejandro Valverde and the Colombian Nairo Quintana, champion in 2016.
