Hockey team’s coaching staff increased

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday increased the number of coaching staff of the national team.The PHF added Rana Zaheer Ahmed Babar as coach of the national team and a notification has also been issued. Zaheer will be working under Kh Junaid, who is the head coach of the national team. Ajmal Khan, Waseem Ahmed and Sameer Hussain are already on the coaching staff list.