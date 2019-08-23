ACE reclaims state land

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is taking strict action against corrupt elements, illegal occupants of state land and looters of national money.

During the current week, ACE retrieved state land worth billions of rupees. Anti-Corruption Establishment Lahore Region retrieve 8-kanal and 12-marla state land worth Rs18 crore in Manawan and 481-kanal agri state land in Sahiwal and handed over it to irrigation department. Two acres of commercial land worth Rs2 crore in DG Khan, more than 100 acres of state land worth Rs154 million in Bahawalpur Region, 14-kanal, 10-marla state land worth more than Rs48 crore in Multan were retrieved. ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees has directed all the officers to accelerate action against corrupt elements and adopt zero tolerance policy. Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore Region Zone-A carried out an anti-encroachment operation at Mouza Harbanspura here on Thursday and retrieved 64 kanals of state land worth Rs 1.3billion from illegal occupants.