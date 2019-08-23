CM approves monitoring system to redress public complaints

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to devise the latest monitoring system for early solution of public complaints and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved it.

Usman Buzdar said the latest monitoring system would be launched from Lahore and the performance of PHA, LWMC, LDA and Wasa would be monitored initially. This system will be extended to other cities and departments in phases and data regarding department performance and redress of public complaints will be collected.

The chief minister directed the urban unit to develop mobile application and said the new system should be innovative and unique and effective mechanism should be designed to implement it. He hoped that the collected data would be helpful in determining the future roadmap as well as policy formulation besides facilitating the people through e-service delivery. We intend to move towards smart cities where citizens would be provided with the facilities which are the need of the hour, he added.

public problems: Usman Buzdar has said that the direction of resources has been turned towards backward areas as the far-flung localities remained deprived of development due to the wrong priorities of the past rulers.

The country was deviated from its destination due to wrong policies of the past rulers and enmity was made with the nation by wasting national resources on exhibitory projects, he added. The past rulers, altogether, ignored the basic problems of the people.

He was talking to different delegations of the people at his office on Thursday. Usman Buzdar said the government was rectifying past mistakes and development projects were designed according to the real needs of the people because the government believed in composite development. He said that development and prosperity were the basic right of everyone and composite strategy had been evolved for solving people’s problems in their districts. He assured that more facilities would be provided to the people at their doorsteps and the health and education sectors would be improved. He said that 115 new land centres would be made functional by December as people were facing problems due to their shortage.

Kashmir war: Usman Buzdar has said Narendra Modi has become the worst fanatic who has lost the Kashmir war.

He inquired that if the international community and the so-called torch-bearers of the modern civilisation are awaiting the genocide of the Kashmiris? He said the curfew, which is continuously going on for the last three weeks, could result in human tragedy. He said that depriving the Kashmiris of food, medicines and other necessities of life is fast exposing the Indian barbarity. Will the policy of cruelty and barbarity promote peace or encourage violence; he inquired and said that the Kashmiris should not be instigated to violence.

Sikh conventions: The Punjab government has decided to hold Sikh conventions in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Baba Guru Nanak and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved it. The first sitting will be held at Governor’s House here while the next session will be arranged in Nankana Sahib District and Sikh community, from across the world, will attend it.