Fri Aug 23, 2019
Speedy justice

Reports reveal that the Model Criminal Trial Court in district Tharparkar stands out in its expeditious delivery of justice. When justice is done, it is a joy to the justice-seekers, but terror to evildoers. We thank the district and sessions judge for making expeditious dispensation of justice a reality by deciding dozens of cases of the past six years within 15 days and leaving zero pendency in criminal cases.

The establishment of model courts as envisaged by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is regarded a silent revolution in Pakistan’s judiciary and the litigant public is grateful to the CJP for this visionary initiative.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

