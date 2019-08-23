Kashmir tragedy

The recent changes made in the Indian constitution by the 'Modi Sarkar' have been, of course, done hurriedly. This haste was promoted by Trump's offer to PM Imran Khan to mediate for Kashmir issue since the Indian PM had requested him not a long time ago.

The present position is that our diplomatic efforts are not going to bring any practical or positive result in favour of the Kashmiris. The right of self determination was given to Kashmiris by the UN more than 70 years back. This was recognised by the whole world and the Indian leaders themselves. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru are on record having said publicly that the right of self determination should be given to the Kashmiris. What has practically happened is tragic history.

Sqn-Ldr (r) Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi