Kidnapped folk singer released

SUKKUR: The kidnapped folk singer Jigar Jalal, his son and three other relatives were recovered from the Gharhi Taigo in Khairpur on Thursday evening. This was confirmed by DIG Larkana, Irfan Baloch.

Jalal, his son Aftab Ahmed, his nephew Ameer Ali, Lateef Tunio, and Bahardur Ali were kidnapped by dacoits led by Khoso Taighani a couple of days ago following which a botched up operation was launched in which DSP Rao Shafiullah was killed when his armoured personnel carrier was blown up by dacoits.

The singer’s release is apparently the result of behind the scenes negotiations between AIGP Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmad, DIGP Larkana Irfan Baloch and the Taighani tribe leaders. The police had demanded release of the kidnap victims and handing over of the killers of the DSP. Those representing the dacoits demanded release of women of their families and stopping the operation against them. The police were not prepared to relent and sought reinforcements for a larger operation against the dacoits.

Meanwhile, Shikarpur Police also registered an FIR of the murder of DSP Rao Shafiullah against 26 dacoits and the tribal chief of Taighani tribe at Napaurkot Police Station. Besides dacoit Bhello Khan Taighani, the police nominated Taighani tribe Sardar Taigo Khan Taighani, his cousin Imran Taighani and nephew Abdul Wahid Taighani in the FIR. The Taighani tribal leaders are suspected to be considered as harbourers of this gang of dacoits.