Unity need of hour, says Siraj

ISLAMABAD:Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said the unity of the nation is need of the hour and it is even more important than having the nuclear power.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the JI ameer held the government responsible for harming national solidarity on occasion when India is unleashing water aggression on Pakistan and plans to attack on Muzffarabad.

The JI chief said the parliament was expected to devise a solid strategy on Kashmir. But, he regretted, the political leadership sitting in the legislatures was busy in fighting with each other to save their personal interests instead of raising voice for Kashmir cause.

Siraj expressed concerns over reports on severe food and medicine shortages in the Occupied Kashmir. He demanded the government take practical steps for the support of the people of Kashmir. He warned that thousands of Kashmiris including children could die in the held region in case of further delay in supply of basic commodities to them.

“Kashmir is under curfew for more than two weeks and the entire world is silent over worst humanitarian crisis in the occupied valley," he said. The JI chief said the US President Donald Trump suggestion to Pakistan and India for mutually resolving the Kashmir dispute seemed ironical particularly in a prevailing situation when New Delhi’s was not ready to listen to anyone in the world and bent upon changing the demography of occupied Kashmir.