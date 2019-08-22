Pakistan has no ambassador to EU

ISLAMABAD: The country is without an ambassador to represent Pakistan in European Commission that has been recently constituted for five years while 28-strong countries new European Parliament has been installed after its election in May this year as its 751 members have resumed their berths.

Pakistan’s envoy for the European Union (EU) Ms. Naghmana Hashmi who was designated to be ambassador in China early this year after superannuation of Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua, has already relinquished charge and moved to Beijing.

The capital city of Belgium; Brussels is bound to become in focus and hectic activities will be witnessed there due to sitting of the EU Parliament. Kashmiris living in length and breadth of Europe gather at the EU headquarters on momentous occasions. They are likely to assemble there soon to press their legitimate demands and exposing India’s leaders’ face who are promoting terrorism and fascism in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Incidentally Pakistan designated a grade-22 Foreign Service officer Zaheer Aslam Janjua to occupy the slot as ambassador in Brussels but he hasn’t moved to Belgium capital despite the host government has granted him agreemaunt (consent) last month. Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Wednesday that Zaheer Aslam Janjua who earlier had served as Pakistan’s ambassador in Russia has been assigned here in Islamabad at the headquarters to look after European Affairs and the Foreign Office couldn’t appoint a replacement for him. It has been hindering his proceeding to Brussels.

India has an experienced and senior female diplomat as ambassador in Belgium capital. Pakistan’s ambassador will also be envoy to EU and Luxembourg simultaneously. It is likely that Zaheer Janjua will be asked to move to Brussels shortly. Four other European countries namely Greece, Belarus, Serbia and Romania are also currently without an ambassador although Pakistan’s Counsel General in Jeddah Sheharyar Malik has been appointed ambassador for Serbia but he has yet to move to Belgrade to assume the office.

The sources pointed out that the Foreign Office will have new officers back at the headquarters with additional foreign secretary/director general position in a couple of weeks. With that major reshuffle will come across in the office. Pakistan’s ambassador to Philippines Dr. Aman Rasheed, ambassador in Bucharest Safdar Hayat and ambassador for Myanmar Dr. Khalid Memon are returning to join the headquarters within few weeks.

Special Foreign Secretary Moazzam Ahmad Khan has been assigned administration of the Foreign Office who has recently returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he performed as country’s envoy in admirable manner. Another senior diplomat Ms. Fauzia Manzoor who is Counselor in Indian capital New Delhi has been transferred to Washington’s mission where she will be assigned an important responsibility, the sources added.