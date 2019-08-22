close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

High performance camp for juniors

Sports

 
August 22, 2019

LAHORE: Twelve budding players from across the country have been invited for the Emerging Players High Performance Skill and Training Programme, which commences from tomorrow (Friday) at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, says a PCB release.

The two-week camp goes down as the third and final phase of the NCA’s high performance programme and will be attended by 12 players, who will assemble at the academy on today (Thursday).

Over the course of the first and second phase, which stretched over the last two months, the Under-16 and Under-19 players were invited at the NCA.

Pacer Mohammad Hasnain was called up for the camp, but due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League he will not be joining.

Mudassar Nazar, Director Academies, said: “This programme provides us an opportunity to further sharpen the skills of young and talented individuals.”

The invited players include Ahsan Jameel Mirza (Karachi), Akif Javed (Kohat), Arshad Iqbal (Abbottabad), Arshid Ullah (Fata), Faisal Akram (Multan), Haris Rauf (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Amir Hussain (Swat), Muhammad Asad (Abbottabad), Muhammad Jalal (Fata), Musa Khan (Islamabad), Umer Khan (Rawalpindi), Zahid Mehmood (Larkana).

