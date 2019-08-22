close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

Tayyab, Madina top seeds for int’l squash events

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam (men) and Madina Zafar (women) have been seeded No 1 for international events which will get under way here at the Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from August 26. The tournament carries prize money of US$ 10,000/- for men and US$ 5,000 (for women). The PSA event for men is meant only for Pakistani players and is an effort on the part of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to keep leading players international ranking intact. Leading men players Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Asem Khan, Israr Ahmad and Ammad Fareed are to compete in the event.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports