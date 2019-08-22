Tayyab, Madina top seeds for int’l squash events

ISLAMABAD: Tayyab Aslam (men) and Madina Zafar (women) have been seeded No 1 for international events which will get under way here at the Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from August 26. The tournament carries prize money of US$ 10,000/- for men and US$ 5,000 (for women). The PSA event for men is meant only for Pakistani players and is an effort on the part of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to keep leading players international ranking intact. Leading men players Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Asem Khan, Israr Ahmad and Ammad Fareed are to compete in the event.