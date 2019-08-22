FMC Open squash gets under way

LAHORE: FMC Independence Day National Junior Squash Championship got under way here at the Punjab Squash complex here on Wednesday. Punjab Squash Association Secretary Sheraz Saleem was chief guest at the opening ceremony of the event.

Results of the opening day: Under-19 boys: 1st round: Zeeshan Malik beat Abubakar Khan (11/8, 11/8, 11/7; Ahmed Hassan beat Abdul Wajid 4/11, 11/8, 11/7, 12/10; Zeeshan Zeb beat Hammad Khan (11/6, 8/11, 11/3, 11/5; Moaz Khan beat M Usman 8/11, 11/8, 11/4, 11/5; Zohair Shahid beat Saqib Iqbal 11/5, 11/6, 13/11; M. Haris Qasim beat Shahab Khan 11/6, 11/4, 11/8; Uzair Shaukat beat Malik Abdul Moiz 11/5, 11/5, 12/10; Hassaan Raza beat M. Faraz 11/3, 11/6, 11/3.

Under-15 boys: Ist round matches: Humam Ahmad (PAF) beat Moinuddi 11/4, 13/11, 11/6; M. Amaad beat M Ahmad 11/5, 7/11, 11/7, 11/3.