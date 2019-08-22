Man shot dead by neighbour

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was shot dead and another injured in Manawan area here on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Noman of Jamshed Town. The injured identified as Azam was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be critical. The accused identified as Raheel, a neighbour of the victim, and his accomplices had an exchange of hot words with Noman and Azam over an issue and later Raheel opened fire. As a result, both Noman and Azam sustained fatal wounds. They were rushed to hospital where Noman died.

Two Chinese men arrested: Dolphin police caught two Chinese men who lured poor Pakistani girls into marrying Chinese men and took them to China. The arrested Chinese were identified as Chung Fao Tau and Fing. Police recovered two girls identified as Rabia and Aleeza from their possession. Both the girls did not want to go to China. Aleeza’s Nikah was performed on telephone with a Chinese man a month back. Both the men were handed over to Chuhng police.