Sindh High Court (Green), Pakistan Lawyers win matches

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (Green) defeated Karachi Bar Cricket Lawyers Club (KBCLC), while Pakistan Lawyers thumped Thunder Wolves in their matches of the 1st Independence Cup Color Kit T20 Tournament at the UBL Sports Complex here the other day.

Vinod Ramesh scored a brilliant unbeaten 102 to enable Sindh High Court (Green) to put on board 194 runs, while batting first. In reply, KBCLC were bowled out for 106 runs. Adnan Sagheer took 3-11, with a hat-trick, to help Sindh High Court (Green) record a convincing 88-run victory.

In the other match, Pakistan Lawyers crushed Thunder Wolves by eight wickets. Batting first, Thunder Wolves made 138-9 in their 20 overs. Pakistan Lawyers chased down the target easily thanks to contributions from Suleman Huda (52*) and Rafique Kalwar (33).