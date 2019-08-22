close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 22, 2019

Accident prone

Newspost

 
August 22, 2019

At the artery of Shikarpur city, Station Road, road accidents take place quite regularly. Rash driving and novice drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws etc are behind them.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 5,958 fatalities, and 14,489 suffered from injuries out of road-related accidents across the country in 2017-18. Punjab had the highest fatalities at 3,371 followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which recorded 1,295. Sindh witnessed 802 and Balochistan 313. If the traffic police deployed at the road in question work properly and ensure common traffic rules, many road accidents may be avoided quite easily.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost