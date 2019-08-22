Accident prone

At the artery of Shikarpur city, Station Road, road accidents take place quite regularly. Rash driving and novice drivers of motorcycles, rickshaws etc are behind them.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were 5,958 fatalities, and 14,489 suffered from injuries out of road-related accidents across the country in 2017-18. Punjab had the highest fatalities at 3,371 followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which recorded 1,295. Sindh witnessed 802 and Balochistan 313. If the traffic police deployed at the road in question work properly and ensure common traffic rules, many road accidents may be avoided quite easily.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur