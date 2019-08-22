Electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter, ‘Rain deaths’ (August 19, 2019) by Hammal Naeem. I agree with the writer. The latest heavy monsoon rain in Karachi city claimed nearly 23 lives. Most of them were killed due to electrocution.
I urge K-Electric and other relevant workers of the city to take strict measures on this matter so as to protect citizens from further damage and death.
Waheed Wahid
Kech
