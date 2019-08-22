close
Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

Electrocuted

Newspost

 
August 22, 2019

This refers to the letter, ‘Rain deaths’ (August 19, 2019) by Hammal Naeem. I agree with the writer. The latest heavy monsoon rain in Karachi city claimed nearly 23 lives. Most of them were killed due to electrocution.

I urge K-Electric and other relevant workers of the city to take strict measures on this matter so as to protect citizens from further damage and death.

Waheed Wahid

Kech

