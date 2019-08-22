IGP Punjab, Iranian police team discuss curbing narcotics trade

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab on Wednesday said that elimination of persons involved in international smuggling and dealing of drugs is the need of time and for this purpose a well-connected and coordinated sharing of information must be ensured. The IG stated this in a meeting with a delegation of Iranian Police at Central Police Office.

During the meeting, in order to take action against drugs smugglers, mutual sharing of information between Punjab Police and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police agreed upon whereas matters of mutual interests were also discussed. He appointed Additional IG Operations as a focal person for keeping close coordination with Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police and directed that a close liaison should be ensured with respect to information sharing.

Iranian delegation briefing the IG Punjab said that mutual coordination of both forces would be helpful in breaching chain of supply and network of persons involved in drugs smuggling. Iranian police officers acknowledged and praised the martyrs and actions of Punjab Police against terrorism. In the end of the meeting, memorial shields were exchanged between IG Punjab and Iranian police officers.