Two Chinese men arrested for luring girls into marriage in Lahore

LAHORE: Dolphin police caught two Chinese men who lured poor Pakistani girls into marrying Chinese men and took them to China.

The arrested Chinese were identified as Chung Fao Tau and Fing. Police recovered two girls identified as Rabia and Aleeza from their possession.

Both the girls did not want to go to China. Aleeza’s Nikah was performed on telephone with a Chinese man a month back. Both the Chinese men were handed over to Chuhng police.