Pakistan SME Forum ToRs prepared

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has prepared the terms of reference (ToRs) of the SME Pakistan Forum constituted for the development of the sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

The IH & SME Department of the SBP will serve as the secretariat of the SME Pakistan Forum. The first meeting of SME Pakistan Forum will be held on September 12, it added. The SME Forum will be chaired by SBP executive director and comprises total 11 members, including representatives from small industries corporations of the provinces, as well as representatives from Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and UNISAME.

The terms of reference are mainly for initiating and establishing, interaction, coordination and facilitation among the members of the SME Forum for collaborative measures and coordinated actions with the common agenda of SME development in the country, the statement said.