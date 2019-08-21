close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 21, 2019

Trump becomes grandfather for 10th time

World

AFP
August 21, 2019

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump has become a grandfather for the 10th time after his son Eric´s wife Lara gave birth to a girl.

"@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!" the president´s son tweeted minutes before Monday midnight. It is the couple´s second child, their first, Eric Luke Trump, turns two years old in September. The 73-year-old president has five children from three different women.

His two oldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, have respectively five and three children. Eric Trump, 35, is the president´s third child. He is a senior executive at The Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Jr.

Lara Trump, 36, a former journalist, is involved in animal welfare and along with her husband manages the Eric Trump Foundation, which finances hospitals for children. She is also a senior official on the Trump 2020 re-election campaign, and is often on TV defending the president´s policies.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World