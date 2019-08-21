Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to contest AJK polls alone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Tuesday discussed political and election strategy with regards to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan besides deliberations on overall political situation in Pakistan.

President PTI Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry met Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazi at PTI central secretariat.

During the meeting, a major decision was taken regarding the future political strategy of PTI in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan apart from discussing organisational issues and political situation of the country.

On this occasion, the chief organiser said that PTI would go to the polls in future without any alliance in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that PTI has the full potential to win elections without any political alliance or partnership and establish governments at its own in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. “PTI message has become very popular in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan after gaining acceptance across the masses in four provinces. By the grace of Allah Almighty, today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is the largest party in the federation. In the general elections, the people of Pakistan have historically supported the PTI manifesto and Imran Khan's vision,” he noted.

PTI has finalised the strategy for the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK. It is planned that in both areas candidates with credibility, ability and popularity will contest the elections. Party candidates will be determined by empowered and autonomous parliamentary boards.

Through a comprehensive and effective strategy, PTI will achieve the goal of establishing unitary governments in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. He said that PTI government will implement reforms in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan after establishing the government.