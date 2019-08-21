Non-recovery of Kyrgyz woman’s minor son

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court notice to secretary Home, IGP, Swabi District Police Officer and FIA DG in contempt of court petition filed by a woman from Kyrgyzstan seeking safe recovery of her minor son in Pakistan.

A division bench comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah issued a notice to the respondent officials in the contempt of court petition.

They were directed to submit a progress report about the recovery of the minor son of the Kyrgyz woman, kidnapped by her ex-husband from Swabi district since 2016.

Aiylehieva Aijan, the Kyrgyz woman, had made Secretary Home Muhammad Ashfaq, IGP Muhammad Naeem, DIG Police, Mardan, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, Swabi District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani, FIA Director General Bashir Ahmad and Nadra Chairman Usman Yousaf as parties to the contempt petition.

The woman had filed the petition saying her husband, Muhammad Zeb, from Swabi district and the respondents are not following the orders of the court and had failed to recover minor son Yousaf Zeb since 2016 who had been allegedly kidnapped by her ex-husband when he was three years old.

As per the facts of the case, it was stated that Muhammad Zeb of Swabi visited Kyrgyzstan in 2005 as a student and then married the petitioner.

He had two daughters and one son from the Kyrgyz woman.

The petitioner woman claimed that she came to Pakistan with her husband and he developed some differences with her.

She said that due to strained relations, she went back to Kyrgyzstan along with her two minor daughters after the commitment by ex-husband that he would bring her minor son after one month, but he never came.

“It is my third visit to Pakistan and I seek safe recovery and custody of my minor son,” she told the media persons after the case hearing.

Her lawyer said that police officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had made several commitments in the court for recovery of the minor, but failed to trace her ex-husband and recover her son.