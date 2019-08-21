CM wants work on Peshawar Safe City Project launched

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed to complete the formulation of a plan for initiating work on the Peshawar Safe City Project within three days saying no delay will be acceptable in this regard.

Chairing a meeting on Peshawar Safe City Project, he stated that the project would prove to be a milestone towards effective e-governance which would be extended to divisional headquarters after its completion in the provincial capital.

“The project will be based on four major components including Integrated Emergency Response, Integrated Intelligent Counter Surveillance, Intelligent Traffic Management and Electronic Evidence Management systems,” a handout quoted the chief minister as telling the meeting.

The chief minister stated the project will help establish a centralised mechanism through which the government will monitor everything happening in Peshawar from the monitoring of elections, natural disasters, terrorism-related incidents, traffic situation, Muharram processions, VIP visits, rallies, markets, etc under one roof.

Under the Integrated Emergency Response System, an emergency call centre would be established for citizens.

It will be responsible for a prompt response on emergency calls and coordination with quarters concerned such as Rescue 1122, Fir Brigade, police station, district administration, etc.

Under the Integrated Intelligent Counter Surveillance System, IPNV cameras will be installed throughout the city, including vehicular cameras for surveillance of the entire city and collection of evidence which, after completion of codal formalities, will be acceptable in courts.

The Intelligent Traffic Management System would help in real-time monitoring of traffic in the city through installed cameras. It will monitor traffic violations, illegal vehicles and taking of prompt response including the issuance of e-challans.

As per the success rate of the system in Punjab, Rs185 million have been generated from e-challan since Sept 2018 whereas 66 per cent reduction in red light violations, 25 per cent time saving for road users and 70 per cent reduction in road accidents have also been recorded.

Moreover, recovery of 113 lost children and 2112 lost vehicles has also been made possible.

Once implemented, the project would also help identify areas with the high crime rate and traffic violations which would help in the efficient deployment of law enforcing officials.

The chief minister stated that the government is committed to improving the governance system by introducing technological reforms. This which would, he said, help overhaul the governance bringing it on a par with modern and international standards. The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Muhammad Saleem Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Chief Operating Officer Lahore, Akbar Nasir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, IGP Muhammad Naeem Khan, secretary Home, Capital City Police Officer, Peshawar and other officials.