ITP imposes Rs10.29m fine for 58,622 traffic violations

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has imposed over Rs10.29 million fine on 58,622 traffic rule violations during the current calendar year, said a senior official of ITP.

Talking to APP, he said a special campaign was started in May 2019 to punish traffic rules violators and Rs1,196,41,00 fine was imposed on violating traffic rules including non-fastening of seat belts, using mobile phone while driving, riding motorcycle without helmet, lane violations and over speeding.

Giving details of the violations, he said Rs44,99,400 fine was imposed for non-fastening of seat belts by issuing 14,998 tickets; Rs99,72,00 fine was imposed for using mobile phone while driving by issuing 3,324 tickets.

As many as 27,609 tickets were issued on riding motor cycle without helmet thus imposing Rs27,60,900 fine; 11,684 tickets of Rs35,05,200 were issued for lane violations and 1,007 tickets of Rs2,01400 were issued for over speeding during the current year.

A special patrolling team (CHIPS) and Nakajats had been assigned to maintain traffic flow on Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Murree road in the federal capital.

CHIPS has imposed Rs11,63,900 fine by issuing 3,756 violation tickets and Nakatats has imposed Rs46,11,400 fine on various road users by issuing 16,805 tickets. He said the education teams of ITP has educated a total of 55,67,736 road users during its special drives and appreciated 1,030 drivers on observing good traffic discipline.

Moving violations including red signal, over speeding & lane violation were being monitored through Safe City Cameras and violation tickets were being delivered to home addresses of violators, So far 2,613 violation tickets have been delivered.