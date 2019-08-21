Arms dealer handed 30 years’ prison by US court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: An international arms dealer was sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Los Angeles federal court late on Monday for conspiring to sell surface-to-air missiles to Libyan militants and other customers in the Middle East.
The trafficking operation run by Rami Najm Asad-Ghanem was described as "breathtaking and frightening" by Judge James Otero, who pronounced the sentence. Ghanem, a 53-year-old naturalized American citizen, pleaded guilty to multiple federal crimes at his trial in November. He was accused of negotiating the sale of Russian-made missile systems to a Libyan armed faction in 2015.
Prosecutors said Ghanem had negotiated salaries and organised travel for mercenaries who would receive $50,000 if they successfully shot down planes belonging to the internationally recognized Libyan government. US authorities were alerted to Ghanem in 2014 after he approached a Los Angeles-based defense manufacturer.
