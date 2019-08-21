Samir wins El Paso Tennis Tournament

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Davis Cup player Samir Iftikhar bagged men’s singles title at USTA El Paso Tennis Tournament, which was held at El Paso Tennis Club, Texas, from August 13-18.

Top seed Samir beat second seed Theodore McDonald of the US 6-3, 4-1 (Retd.) in the final. McDonald got hurt during the second set and had to retire when Samir was already 4-1 up.