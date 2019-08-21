DSP Khanpur martyred during operation to recover folk singer Jigar Jalal

SHIKARPUR: DSP Khanpur Rao Shafiullah was martyred and a private guard Baber Shah got injured, while three dacoits were killed during the operation to recover Sindhi folk singer Jigar Jalal in Shikarpur on Tuesday.

The operation was halted temporarily after the martyrdom of the DSP Khanpur. The operation was going on in Katcha area of Garhi Taigho to recover the captive folk singer Jigar Jalal when the dacoits opened fire on the police party. As a result, Khanpur DSP Rao Shafiullah was martyred and his private gunman was critically injured. The police shifted the injured to Sukkur Hospital.

Meanwhile, ASP Shikarpur Amjad Farooq Battar told media persons that the folk singer was imprisoned along with other members of his team after they were invited to perform in a wedding function in Garhi Taigho. He said the operation was carried out to recover the captives and as many as seven alleged criminals were arrested during the operation while three dacoits were killed and two were injured.

The police official said the operation will continue till the captives were recovered and criminals would be eliminated. He said identity of dacoits who were killed during the operation would soon be revealed. The martyred DSP Khanpur, Rao Shafiullah, had pledged to arrest the lord of Taighani clan and his son during a press conference.