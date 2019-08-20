‘Punjab govt starts New Life Programme for acid attack victims’

LALAMUSA: Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that the federal government is investing on human resources according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said this while talking to media after handing over Rs 500,000 cheque to Ramzan, father of Maria, who was a victim of acid attack, at Bhalesar village, Dinga, on Monday. Dr Shahbaz Gill had visited the village and handed over the cheque to the victim’s father on the direction of Punjab CM Sadar Usman Buzdar. Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the government had spent its first year to address the problems which were created by the previsions rulers. Now the government would focus on promotion of human resources in its second year, he added. He told that legislation had been made to control the acid throwing incidents. The Punjab government was starting the ‘New Life Programme’ to support the victims of acid attacks, he informed. Deputy Commissioner Dr Khurram Shahzad, Assistant Commissioner Faisal Abbas and other officers were also present.