IUB VC for restructuring syllabus according to modern needs

BAHAWALPUR: Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Monday said steps were underway to make the varsity a shining institution at national and international level.

He said the syllabus would be restructured to make compatible with modern needs. Research benefiting society would be encouraged, he maintained. The VC said excellence in both teaching and research will surely help to contribute to social and economic development.

Talking to reporters at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus, the VC said a multidimensional strategy was being devised to improve the performance of teaching and administrative departments bringing sustainable results. New disciplines will be introduced according to market demands and existing disciplines will be revised according to the needs of the current era in order to increase the job opportunities of our graduates, he maintained. The VC said entrepreneurial and leadership abilities of the students would be nourished to make them successful professionals.