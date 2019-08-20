PML-N for resignation of minister, withdrawal of medical tests charges

LAHORE: PML-N has demanded immediate resignation of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashed and withdrawal of notification of 200 per cent raise in medical tests in public sector hospitals.

The demand was made by Punjab PML-N information secretary MPA Azma Zahid Bukhari while addressing a press conference at the party secretariat here on Monday along with other leaders including Rana Iqbal, Nadeem Kamran and Ataullah Tarar. She said huge alligators were out to suck the blood of poor people in so-called ‘Naya Pakistan’ and the woman who had been raising her political career by promising better health services for the last decade was doing cruel animosity towards the poor patients at the public sector hospitals. She expressed sorrow that the cheap health facilities and testing services established by former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had been thrown down in the drain by the PTI government. Azma Bukhari alleged first the PTI government stopped free medicines at public hospitals with brazen rudeness, and then raised the charges of medical tests over 200 per cent.

Former minister Nadeem Kamran demanded immediate resignation of health minister Dr Yasmin Rashed. Rana Iqbal said PTI government badly failed to compete with Shahbaz Sharif government in providing services to poor masses in every sector.

Independence Day: After four days of national celebrations, the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) celebrated the 72nd Independence Day here on Monday.

The university observed Independence Day in solidarity with Kashmiris in the light of India’s move to annex occupied Kashmir. A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at the UET Seminar Hall in which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest. He inaugurated the ceremony while hoisting the national flag followed by the national anthem. Deans, chairpersons, teachers, students, senior administrative staff and other faculty members were also present.