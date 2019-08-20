PU teachers rally against India

LAHORE: A large number of senior PU teachers on Monday took to The Mall to condemn Indian atrocities in the Held Kashmir.

The teachers' rally was led by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun in which PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, deans of various faculties, heads of various departments and a large number of senior faculty members participated in the rally.

The participants formed human chain on The Mall expressing solidarity with the people of Held Kashmir, Pakistan Army and the government. Addressing the rally, Raja Yasir Humayun said India was committing serious violations of human rights in the occupied area. He said Pakistan had strongly condemned India for its brutalities over innocent people. He said the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would bring fruit and Kashmir would be free of India's oppressive occupation and become part of Pakistan soon.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Held Kashmir, Pakistan Army and the government. He said international community must take notice of India's state-terrorism. Earlier, the meeting of PU Senate passed a unanimous resolution condemning India and expressing solidarity with Kashmiris.