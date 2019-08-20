Pressure needed

This refers to the editorial ‘What next on Kashmir?’ (August 18). The editorial, while welcoming the UNSC meeting on the long outstanding issue of Kashmir, has rightly raised a very valid question that the meeting ended without any positive note that could bring an end to curfew in the valley, reduction in torture, killing of Muslims by the extremists of the BJP and restoration of basic facilities including communication facilities.

Pakistan has always had bilateral talks with India since independence but due to the stubborn attitude of India no progress could be made. Though it is a diplomatic success for Pakistan but is no substitute to restoring normal life in the valley. India is not pushed at all and has not shown any flexibility; we should avoid celebrating temporary success achieved through China. Pakistan should immediately form a delegation including members from opposition parties and meet world leaders who matter so that they can put pressure on India. We are running short of time and the world seems to be unmoved and disinterested as rightly concluded in the editorial

Lt-Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi