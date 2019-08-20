UNISAME advices govt on IMF

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged the government to remain cautious, while implementing the IMF agenda, as it is very important for the policymakers to understand the nature of Pakistan’s economy before taking steps on IMF prescription, a statement said on Monday.

“While we fully appreciate the advice for broadening the tax base and increasing tax rate for the higher income bracket, we disagree with the policy to increase taxes and duties, which burden the common man,” UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said.