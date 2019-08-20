close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Cporrespondent
August 20, 2019

UNISAME advices govt on IMF

Business

OC
Our Cporrespondent
August 20, 2019

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged the government to remain cautious, while implementing the IMF agenda, as it is very important for the policymakers to understand the nature of Pakistan’s economy before taking steps on IMF prescription, a statement said on Monday.

“While we fully appreciate the advice for broadening the tax base and increasing tax rate for the higher income bracket, we disagree with the policy to increase taxes and duties, which burden the common man,” UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business