Eid rates

There is a huge movement from cities to rural areas before Eid and the other way after Eid. Those working in cities go back to their villages to celebrate Eid with family and friends. Even though prices are high, most manage to take clothes and presents for their loved ones, because Eid is special for all in Pakistan.

However, over the years it has been observed that on festive occasions transporters increase fares manifold. In many cases families of five or six travel together. This puts a heavy burden on them. I am a student of the University of Sindh. Every Eid, I travel from Jamshoro to Mehar. The normal transport fare is Rs400. At Eid time this is increased to Rs800. As a student I find this particularly difficult as I am unable to shop for my whole family. I receive a limited amount as pocket money, which is mostly spent on transport. I hear there is a transport regulatory authority in Sindh. I wonder what it does. Governments should run special buses for Eid. Students should be allowed concessionary fares.

Khaleel Jatoi

Mehar