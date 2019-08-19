JI protests delay in upgradation of grid station in Dir

DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami, Upper Dir, on Sunday protested the delay in upgradation of Chukiatan grid station from 66KV to 132KV, low voltage and massive power outages.

The protesters blocked the main Dir-Peshawar road to traffic for almost three hours at the Chukiatan Bazaar.

Former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Tariqullah, MPA (PK-12) Inayatullah, former MPA Muhammad Ali, Upper Dir District Nazim Sahibzada Faseehullah, Dir tehsil nazim Mir Makhzanuddin and Brawal tehsil nazim Jehan Alam addressed the protesters.

The speakers said that the upgradation of Chukiatan grid station had been approved about two years ago.

However, the Wapda authorities were deliberately delaying its upgradation.

They said that Pesco authorities had given a written agreement to upgrade the grid station within three months and also to give electricity from Golen Gole powerhouse to Chukiatan station.

However, they added, the Pesco authorities didn’t fulfil their promise, due to which people of Dir, Brawal, Sheringal, Lar Jam, and Kalkot tehsils were facing problems of power outages and low voltage.

They said that they were holding a token protest but if work was not started on upgradation of the grid

station soon, they would give a call for protest in front of Pesco offices in Peshawar.

Passengers and tourists going to Kumrat faced difficulties due to the roadblock. They said that blocking of the road was not the right way to register a protest.