This refers to the CNG price hike in Karachi which has increased CNG rates from Rs104 per kg to Rs125 per kg. This is very difficult for middle-class families. Besides, in Karachi there are many rickshaw drivers, who earn for themselves and their families by driving rickshaws on a daily basis.
As a protest, they have decided ona two-day strike. I suggest the government take immediate actions to bring down the CNG price.
Sameer Mayar Umrani
Karachi
