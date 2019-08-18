close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 18, 2019

CNG rates

Newspost

 
August 18, 2019

This refers to the CNG price hike in Karachi which has increased CNG rates from Rs104 per kg to Rs125 per kg. This is very difficult for middle-class families. Besides, in Karachi there are many rickshaw drivers, who earn for themselves and their families by driving rickshaws on a daily basis.

As a protest, they have decided ona two-day strike. I suggest the government take immediate actions to bring down the CNG price.

Sameer Mayar Umrani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost