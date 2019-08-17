close
Sat Aug 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

PTI-led govt saves Pakistan from going bankrupt

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Ahmad Jawad said on Friday that the PTI-led government had saved Pakistan from going bankrupt through prudent policies.

Reacting to PML-N’s leader Marriyum Aurangzeb statement against the government, he alleged the massive corruption done by both PPP and PML-N regimes had plunged Pakistan into the historic financial crisis.

However, he claimed that the government had managed to overcome it and saved Pakistan from going bankrupt, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan was capable of overcoming crisis.

“It was because of these two parties’ corruption, their leaders are in jail today,” he charged. He regretted that PML-N leaders always lied to the nation.

He said that Pakistan had a diplomatic victory on the Kashmir confront and noted that Kashmir was a nuclear flashpoint.

