One killed in Nowshera road mishap

NOWSHERA: One person was killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and pickup in Manki Sharif on Friday, sources said.

They said that one Samiullah belonging to Pabbi along with his two friends was heading to Bahadur Baba on his bike. As they were traveling on the road in Manki Sharif, a speeding pickup truck coming from the opposite side collided with the bike.

Samiullah died on the spot while his two friends, Attaullah and another, whose identity could not be ascertained, sustained injuries. The police and locals reached the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to a hospital.

Camp court sets free 9 prisoners

Nine prisoners involved in minor cases in the sub-jail were set free by the camp court here on Friday. District and Sessions Judge Gohar Rahman along with Senior Civil Judge (Admin) Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the sub-jail in Nowshera. The judicial officials inspected barracks, kitchen and foods being served to the prisoners. They heard the problems of the prisoners and assured them of an early solution. Later, hearing cases of the prisoners involved in crimes of minor nature, the judicial officials ordered the release of nine inmates. The jail superintendent and other staff were also present on the occasion.