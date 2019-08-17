Couple held for luring girls, filming rape

RAWALPINDI: The local police have arrested a young couple involved in trapping minor and young girls and making their nude videos.

The couple is linked with international porn websites and sells them nude videos and photographs of victims against heavy amounts, investigators told this reporter.

The suspect confessed to criminally assaulting 45 minors and many young girls and making their films. The police have recovered videos of 10 minor girls and thousands of nude photographs from his custody.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana told this reporter that the computers of the accused had been sent for forensic analysis to confirm his links with the international porn websites where he uploaded the nude videos and pictures.

“There could be two motives: first, to blackmail victims to get money; second, to supply videos of young and minor girls to international sex traders and bloggers,” the CPO said. He said the forensic examination of computers will lay bare all the facts.

A police spokesman said the wife of the accused assisted him in filming the trapped girls. The police have obtained the physical remand of the main accused and sent his wife to jail on judicial remand.

The accused confessed to kidnapping and raping over 45 minor girls and numerous young girls, the police disclosed. Investigators have recovered the videos and thousands of pictures of 10 underage girls. Police teams are also trying to trace the victims.

The couple was tracked and arrested following a complaint lodged by a girl student with the CPO Rawalpindi. She is doing her MSc.

The couple lured the girl into their car and took her to a house where she was raped and filmed, the police said quoting the confessional statement of the main accused.

A couple of days back, when the girl student, who’s married, came out of the college, a masked woman drew close to her and started chatting. She introduced herself as a student of a local girls’ college. While they were walking along the road, a car stopped near them and asked them to board. The masked woman introduced the driver as her close relative and offered her to sit in the car.

As soon as the victim got into the car, the black curtains were drawn and the car was taken to a villa located in the Gulistan Colony where the accused raped her on gun point, while his wife filmed the rape.

The victim approached the CPO who ordered immediate arrest of the couple. Different teams were constituted to arrest the couple. A police team raided the Gulistan Colony house and detained the housemaids.

The police managed to arrest the couple on the identification of the victim.

SP Rawal Division Akram Niazi heads the team investigating the case and the CPO is in touch with him.

According to investigators, the couple disclosed that they abducted minor girls. The main accused raped girls, while his wife filmed the shameful act by using camera and her mobile phone.

The CPO was told that the accused had confessed to abducting 45 girls. The cellphone used for filming the victims and the car used for kidnapping have also been seized.

The bed sheets, tissue papers and other valuable evidences have been sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), Lahore.

The student was also blackmailed and threatened with dire consequences.

SP Rawal Division will contact the families of all the victims.