Sat Aug 17, 2019
BDBA chief greets baseball official, players

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: President Bahawalpur Division Baseball Association (BDBA) Ameen Abbasi has congratulated Bilal Mustafa, General Secretary BDBA and M Sheraz and M Arslan for representing Pakistan in 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 as coach and players respectively.

The above three belong to Bahawalpur Baseball Association. Pakistan U-15 baseball team is currently in China for participation in the 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019. The championship is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen (China) from August 19.

