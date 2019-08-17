BDBA chief greets baseball official, players

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: President Bahawalpur Division Baseball Association (BDBA) Ameen Abbasi has congratulated Bilal Mustafa, General Secretary BDBA and M Sheraz and M Arslan for representing Pakistan in 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 as coach and players respectively.
The above three belong to Bahawalpur Baseball Association. Pakistan U-15 baseball team is currently in China for participation in the 10th BFA U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019. The championship is scheduled to be held in Shenzhen (China) from August 19.
